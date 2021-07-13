WATCH: Gov. John Bel Edwards signs SB 148, creating M.J. Foster Promise Program

Louisiana

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a ceremonial bill signing for Senate Bill 148, which creates the M.J. Foster Promise Program through the Louisiana Community and Technical College System.

The bill’s namesake derives from former Louisiana Governor Mike J. Foster. During his leadership, he championed for Louisiana’s community college system.

The goal of the program is to provide financial support to adults as they pursue careers in construction, healthcare, information technology, manufacturing, and more. The M.J. Foster Promise Program is slated to begin in July 2022.

Download to read more about this programDownload

Watch the bill signing in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar