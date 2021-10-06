WATCH: Gov. Edwards joins leaders in panel discussion about climate change

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards joined leaders in a panel discussion about climate change.

.@LouisianaGov is joining three other democratic governors in a panel to discuss how they are combating climate change. This just after the governor announced joining the Race to Zero campaign. — Shannon Heckt (@ShannonHeckt) October 6, 2021

The panel hosted by the Center for Innovative Policy was moderated by the U.S. Department of Energy Sec. Jennifer M. Granholm. The panel discussion included states’ efforts to reduce emissions, job creation, the effects of climate change on communities, and actions state governments are taking going forward.

Leaders on the panel included:

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper

On Wednesday, Edwards made an announcement about Louisiana joining the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change’s “Race to Zero” campaign. The worldwide campaign focuses on reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“No state in our country is more adversely impacted by climate change than Louisiana – in just the last year alone we’ve experienced major hurricanes, flash flooding and a severe winter storm,” said Edwards. “But at the same time, no state is better positioned to be a leader in reducing carbon emissions and bolstering coastal resiliency.”

