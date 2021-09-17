Watch: Gov. Edwards in New Orleans to discuss Hurricane Ida recovery during pandemic

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Friday, Gov. John Bel Edwards was in New Orleans to meet with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia L. Fudge in New Orleans to discuss Hurricane Ida recovery as well as COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Secretary Marcia L.Fudge spoke before catching a flight home.

Here is what she had to say:

“There must be equity we have to look at all the things we have not done for communties of color, for poor communties, what we have not done in terms of low income and moderate income housing. But I just want you to know it’s a new day, it is a new day for us to do what we do.” Secretary Marcia L.Fudge

Gov. Edwards at New Orleans East Hospital. Photo Courtesy: WGNO’S Chris Welty

She also said that storms like Katrina and Ida have made the community stronger. Fudge said she is here because she cares about the people in the community.