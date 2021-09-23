WATCH: Gov. Edwards giving update on federal disaster relief assistance for hurricane victims

WASHINGTON, D.C. (BRPROUD) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is in Washington D.C. seeking federal relief assistance.

On Thursday morning, Gov. Edwards held a digital news conference where he gave an update on federal disaster relief assistance.

The state has been battered by Hurricanes Laura, Delta, Zeta and Ida and Gov. Edwards met with members of the White House and Congress while in Washington, D.C.

Gov. Edwards has been in Washington, D.C. since Monday.

Edwards said “an instrument has been introduced, one in the House by Democrats and another in the Senate by Republican leadership that’s a continuing resolution that contains significant funding for disaster recovery.”

Gov. Edwards pointed out that it has been over a year since Hurricanes Delta, Laura and Zeta. Edwards stated that there is still significant unmet need in the places that were affected by these storms.

Edwards continued by saying that “our biggest concern is to make sure that we get the Community Development Block Grant funded for disaster recovery that we need for housing. That’s the single biggest focus on the trip.”

When asked about those living in tents as they try to rebuild, the governor pointed out that FEMA can take care of immediate housing needs.

Edwards is in D.C. to get long term, permanent help for those in need.

Gov. Edwards referenced individuals who sustained damage to their homes and do not have insurance.

Edwards said we need to have a permanent housing program.