NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Marigny resident provided WGNO surveillance video that captured an attempted kidnapping near the corner of Dauphine and Marigny streets on Thursday night.

The frightening video shows a woman in her 30s was walking at around 11:30 p.m. when two men jumped out of a four-door sedan and grabbed her. The two men tried to force the victim into the car and only stopped when another car approached.

The NOPD has not released any information about what happened, but they did report that detectives are currently investigating the incident thoroughly.