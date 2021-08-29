Watch: First signs of damage from Hurricane Ida in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As conditions from Ida began to deteriorate in New Orleans, whipping winds tore part of a roof off a building in the French Quarter.

Reporter Jack Royer came upon the scene on Decatur Street. He said it was unclear whether it was a roof or siding.

At the time of the report, Ida’s greatest impact on New Orleans was still hours away. The Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph (230 kph) made landfall around noon Sunday.

Ida hit on the same date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier, coming ashore about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of where Category 3 Katrina first struck land.

WGNO meteorologists say the worst of the storm’s impact in New Orleans is expected between now at 8 p.m. central time.

“Treat this like a long duration tornado warning,” Pilie said. “Hunker down. Lowest level of your home, away from windows.”

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)