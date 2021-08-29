WATCH: Explosive footage from Pt. Fourchon at Ida’s landfall leaves man wondering if his building is still standing

PORT FOURCHON, La. (KLFY) — Hurricane Ida made landfall at 11:55 a.m. Sunday in Port Fourchon as a Category 4 storm. Video submitted by Jeremy DiBenedetto shows the effects of the storm as it hit. A before and after shot makes it unclear whether a building shown remains standing or not.



Port Fourchon, courtesy of Jeremy DiBenedetto

DiBenedetto made a Facebook post with the footage taken from an Arlo cellular camera attached, saying that everything happens for a reason.