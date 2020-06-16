WATCH: Emotional speech from Senator Gerald Boudreaux who lost daughter to cancer, 8 relatives to coronavirus

State Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, D- Lafayette, spoke from his heart to his colleagues about the tremendous loss his family has endured since March.

Boudreaux revealed to other Louisiana state senators during a chamber meeting Monday that he has lost eight family members, all Louisiana residents, from the coronavirus.

Amid the virus’ toll on Boudreaux’s family, the senator also lost his daughter, Brittney Boudreaux, to breast cancer on April 2.

“I’m here today to tell you my heart is broken,” Boudreaux said, his voice cracking to get the words out a speech he promised his fellow senators he practiced 100 times.

