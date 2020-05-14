WATCH: Emotional reunion between Baton Rouge General nurse and his family

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – We have a touching COVID-19 story about a Louisiana nurse a reunion with his family.

On March 25, an RN named Paul Douzat left his family and went to serve the public at Baton Rouge General.

Days turned into a month and seven weeks later, Douzat was able to return home and see his family.

Douzat and his wife, Michelle, made the decision when he originally left in March to stay with his brother since their son is immunocompromised.

It made the reunion that much sweeter for the couple and their children, 3-year-old Declan and 5-year-old Addison.

The Douzat’s were able to stay in touch during the seven weeks via FaceTime and a through-the-door hello.

Photo courtesy of Baton Rouge General

As you can tell from this video below, Declan and Addison are happy to have their father back.