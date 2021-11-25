WATCH: Collapsed building after small fire caused by natural gas meter breaking

UPDATE: Baton Rouge Fire Department said that they arrived at the scene to find the building partially collapsed. Four workers were inside but escaped unharmed.

Video courtesy of Baton Rouge Fire Department.

BRFD said that workers told them a wall fell and hit the natural gas meter which caused the fire. Entery and the Baton Rouge Fire Department hazmat crew removed the debris and accessed the valve to shut it off.

The fire went out when the gas was shut off.

Photos courtesy of Baton Rouge Fire Department.

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a small fire that occurred on Thursday on the 2000 block of Nicholson Drive.

Video by Ariel Salk.

According to BRFD, the cause of the fire is still under investigation but there were no reported injuries. Everyone has been reported safe. Construction workers were in the building when a wall fell, broke a gas line and caused a small fire.

BRFD said that a hazmat team is on the scene. The fire department is waiting on Entergy to arrive to cut off the gas.