NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The U.S. Coast Guard released video footage showing the rescue of six boaters stranded in Christmas Camp Lake near Hopedale, La., on Saturday.

According to a report received on Sunday, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received notification just after midnight of a 21-foot flat-bottom aluminum boat that ran aground due to sudden changes in water depth with three adults and three children aboard.

Once notified, the New Orleans Air Station launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and aircrew to safely hoist the boaters aboard and safely transport them to the Hopedale Marina.

All six boaters were evaluated by emergency medical personnel before returning home.

“This successful outcome was the result of close coordination between Coast Guard and local responders,” said Lt. Cmdr. Lauren Keefe, search and rescue mission coordinator assigned to Sector New Orleans Command Center.

“Mariners are reminded to practice safe boating by having sufficient means of communication, such as a marine radio, and appropriate clothing in case they become stranded in changing weather conditions.”