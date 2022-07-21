Video courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard District 8

SOUTHEAST PASS, La. (WGNO)— An oil platform worker is recovering after being medevaced by the Coast Guard off the Gulf Coast near Plaquemines Parish.

According to the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans, the rescue happened late Tuesday night, a little after 11:30 when onlookers received a signal from a location about 20 miles southeast of Southwest Pass. The distress call came from oil platform West Delta Block 73 AD regarding an employee suffering from severe abdominal pain.

The Coast Guard then launched an aircrew to the scene to aid the worker, listed only as a 49-year-old man. Video from the USCG shows the man assisted into a rescue basket by crewmembers, then hoisted up into an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter.

The worker was taken to University Medical Center in New Orleans where details of his condition were unclear.