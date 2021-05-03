WATCH: Car pulled from Bayou St. John, but Divers say it’s not the vehicle they were searching for

NEW ORLEANS — Early Monday morning, the NOPD responded to a call saying that a vehicle drove into Bayou St. John.

Divers were called to search the water, where they discovered a submerged vehicle.

Officials say based on the vehicle’s underwater appearance, they believe it has been in the water for a long time and is unrelated to this case.

The caller says he heard a loud screech around 3:00 a.m. and saw a car flip into the bayou. He called it in to the police around 5:00 a.m.

On the scene, the New Orleans Police Department says there are no skid marks, or visible signs of the crash.

Divers went into the water around 10 a.m. and the vehicle was fully removed from the water by 12:30 p.m.

WGNO has a reporter on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.