WATCH: Baby found in New Orleans after carjacking, suspect at large

WESTWEGO, La. — Westwego Police Department’s Assistant Chief of Police Jason DiMarco addressed media upon the return of a kidnapped nine-month-old infant boy in Hollygrove on Friday.

Reportedly the infant was secured in the back seat when the 2015 Nissan Titan was stolen around noon on Friday. At 12:32 p.m., a WPD officer was flagged down on the 700 block of Avenue D by a “frantic” male who had parked his vehicle in front of his residence to retrieve some food with the infant buckled in a car seat in the rear of the vehicle.

Upon exiting the residence, he witnessed the vehicle speed off with the infant still restrained inside.

At approximately 1 p.m., the infant was found abandoned at a home in the Hollygrove subdivision.

The child has since been reunited unharmed with his father.

According to DiMarco, the suspect is facing both kidnapping and stolen vehicle charges, and is still at large. Citizens with information that can help solve this crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.