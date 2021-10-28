Watch: Audubon Zoo animals have a smashing time with pumpkins!

DENVER (KDVR) – If you don't want to wear a mask while flying, you face being fined thousands of dollars, in addition to being removed from the plane. Masks are required for air and ground travel, including trains, maritime vessels, and intercity bus services.

If you don't comply with the mask requirement, the Transportation Security Administration said penalties include fines of $500-$1000 for first offenders and $1000-$3000 for second offenders. In some circumstances, the Federal Aviation Administration can propose up to $37,000 per violation for unruly passenger cases.