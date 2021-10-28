Watch: Audubon Zoo animals have a smashing time with pumpkins!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Earlier this week, animal care staff provided animals throughout the Zoo with some spooktacular enrichment items to celebrate Halloween.
Monkeys, elephants, gorillas all enjoyed some pumpkin at the Audubon Zoo.
by: Michaela RomeroPosted: / Updated:
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Earlier this week, animal care staff provided animals throughout the Zoo with some spooktacular enrichment items to celebrate Halloween.
Monkeys, elephants, gorillas all enjoyed some pumpkin at the Audubon Zoo.