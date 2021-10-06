Watch: Attorney General Jeff Landry discusses opioid settlement with state leaders

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — Attorney General Jeff Landry is hosting a press conference Wednesday afternoon in Baton Rouge to discuss Louisiana’s historic legal settlement with the Nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors and another company that manufactured and marketed opioids.

Danny Schneider Sr. from the Netflix series “The Pharmacist” is expected to join the Attorney General and other legal, municipal, and law enforcement leaders from across the State.

“Families throughout Louisiana have been devastated by the opioid epidemic,” said Attorney General Landry. “My office and I have worked tirelessly with other state leaders to mitigate the damage to our citizens and help treat those in need.”