WATCH at 11 a.m.: Attorneys filing lawsuit on behalf of nursing home resident “cruelly deprived of food and water”

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It was just ten days ago, that more than 800 patients were found inside a warehouse facility in Tangipahoa Parish.

The Louisiana Department almost immediately ordered the closure of seven nursing homes.

Darlene Franklin was one of those nursing home patients who was taken out of the facility after Hurricane Ida.

On Monday, lawyers representing Darlene Franklin are going to file a lawsuit in the 19th Judicial District Court on behalf of the hospice patient.

The lawyers released this statement prior to the 11 a.m. news conference: