Breaking News
3 people killed, shooter dead at Florida Navy base
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Watch: Amazing drone video of Uptown water main break

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A massive water main break that is flooding several streets around Tulane University this morning.

Claiborne Avenue between Calhoun Street and Audubon Avenue has ankle deep water flowing down the street after a broken 30 inch water main burst this morning.

This video captured amazing arial footage of the water bursting up from the ground near the intersection of Claiborne Avenue and Calhoun Street.

The Sewerage and Water Board does have a work crew on the scene, and says that the broken pipe is very old and that they are currently turning off other lines to isolate the leak.

The far right lane of Claiborne Avenue is currently blocked off by safety cones that were put out by the NOPD.

Drivers should precede with caution when traveling in the area.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

79°F Broken Clouds Feels like 81°
Wind
15 mph SW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

76°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 78°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

75°F Broken Clouds Feels like 75°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

78°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
20 mph W
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories