Waste Management advises public against seeking shelter in garbage bins during cold weather

(KLFY) Waste Management has issued a warning against people seeking shelter from cold weather in its garbage bins.

In a news release Wednesday, area safety manager Tony Franco issued the following statement:

“Waste Management requests that the community please stay out of waste containers, for your safety, and for the safety of our drivers.

Franco said while the company understands individuals may go to great lengths to seek cover from severe weather, he cautioned about “significant risk of injury or death” if someone is inside a waste container when it is emptied.

“Waste containers are pieces of heavy industrial equipment, serviced by heavy collection trucks with hydraulic crushing equipment. Tragedy can result when people climb into waste containers.”