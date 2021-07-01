Wanted fugitive arrested after Thibodeaux traffic stop; Had stolen license plates and methamphetamine on-hand

THIBODEAUX, La. (WGNO)— A traffic stop in Thibodeaux leads to the arrest of a man wanted in multiple parishes.

Shortly before midnight on Monday, Thibodeaux police pulled over Matthew Tolliver, 37, of Bayou Blue for a traffic violation and displaying a stolen license plate on a 2018 silver Ford Fusion. Upon attempting to stop the vehicle, Tolliver initially refused and eventually came to a stop on North 10th Street.

Tolliver was arrested after a felony stop was conducted.

After Tolliver had been detained, a K-9 unit detected an odor of narcotics inside the vehicle. Upon searching, police found methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe.

It was then learned that Tolliver was the suspect in a case for Unauthorized Use of a Moveable for the car he was driving with the stolen license plate.

Tolliver was arrested on Iberia Parish Warrant, plus with a separate St. Martin Parish Warrant for Monetary Instrument Abuse. He is currently being held at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where he remains on a $4,700 bond on his new charges and a zero bond hold for his out-of-parish warrants.

Tolliver faces the following charges: