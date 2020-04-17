Voodoo Fest 2020 canceled due to COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The coronavirus has forced the cancelation of another big music festival in New Orleans.

Officials with Voodoo Music + Arts Experience announced Friday that the 2020 VooDoo Fest has officially been canceled.

The Voodoo Krewe posted this message to its Twitter page:

While we are disappointed to share this news, the health and safety of our fans, artists, staff and community remains our top priority. We look forward to returning in full force on October 29-31, 2021.

Tickets for this year’s festival will be valid for next year’s festival. Everyone is encouraged to hold on to their tickets and take advantage of the Loyalty Program.

If you hold on to your ticket for 2021, you’re automatically enrolled in The Voodoo Festival Loyalty Program, where each ticketholder will receive:

Automatic admission to Voodoo Festival 2021

$50 Pre-Loaded Credit on your festival wristband to purchase food, merch and non-alcoholic beverages

FREE Collectible Credential

Automatic entry into our Premium Viewing Sweepstakes, for the chance at front of house access to the set of your choice

To take advantage of the Loyalty Program, no action is needed. We’ll automatically roll your ticket into 2021.

If you decide you want a refund, you must follow the steps below within 30 days, before 8 p.m. CT on May 17, 2020. Refunds will be processed in as little as 30 days from May 17:

Visit voodoofestival.frontgatetickets.com and log into your Front Gate Tickets account

Select “Order History” under the “Your Account” tab on the top navigation bar

Select “View Order Detail” on the order number you wish to have refunded

Click the “Request Refund” button at the top of your order details.

If you change your mind and wish to still attend the festival, log back into your account and hit the now available “cancel request” button. Once the request period closes on May 17, you will no longer be able to change the status of your refund request.