Voluntary recall issued for alcohol-based Mystic Shield hand sanitizer in Louisiana & Texas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A hand sanitizer sold in Louisiana and Texas is voluntarily being recalled after testing found the products contain methanol.

Transliquid Technologies LLC. is recalling Mystic Shield Protection Topical Solution packaged in an 8.45 ounce (250 ml) bottles.

According to Transliquid Technologies, there have been no reported adverse events associated with the product. The product was also distributed in California and Massachusetts.

“Consumers, distributors, and retailers that have Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer, which is being recalled, should stop using and return to the place of purchase,” said the company in the recall announcement.

Consumers can contact Transliquid Technologies LLC at 281-377-5845 memob@transliquidtechnologies.com on Monday-Friday, 8:00 am-5:00 pm CST with questions.

The company recommends that Consumers contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

