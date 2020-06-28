Virus cases spike among young adults in Louisiana

(KLFY) The number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in young adults between the ages of 18 and 29.

And, there’s a new way for businesses to showcase how they are combating the alarming trend.

During phase two, bars are allowed to open at 25-percent capacity while restaurants can open at 50-percent capacity.

Upper Lafayette Economic Eevelopment is introducing “restock our culture.”

It’s an initiative providing support for Lafayette busisnesses to help inform customers what local businesses are doing to keep everyone safe while enjoying a good time.

Restock will spotlight local businesses by filming social media stories showing what businesses are “clean scenes” for a safe night out.

“Our goal is to educate people what businesses are doing for precautions but also educate on what they can do to ensure a stop of the spread.”

We spoke with local businesses who say they are continuing with social distancing guidelines and safety precautions.

However, they encourage customers to also take extra precautions when out and about.

Meanwhile, Governor John Bel Edwards said the state will start cracking down on businesses not following the phase 2 restriction guidelines.