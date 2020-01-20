Live Now
Violet man arrested in fatal shooting of stepfather

Louisiana
The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Violet man Sunday for the fatal shooting of his stepfather inside the home they shared.

35-year-old Joel Lehmann was booked with first degree murder.

According to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office, it happened shortly before 4 p.m. Friday when deputies responded to a call for assistance at a home in the 5400 block of East St. Bernard Highway.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a male victim who had been fatally shot inside the home.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, Sheriff James Pohlmann said.

During the course of the investigation, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Bureau determined Lehmann was responsible for the shooting.

Lehmann was apprehended Sunday morning and booked into the St. Bernard Parish Prison where he is being held.

No bond has been set.

According to Sheriff Pohlmann, no one else was injured.

