LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) -- A Lake Charles man has been charged with 4th offense DWI after Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies found him in a truck in a ditch on Jan. 22.

James O. McKeehan, Jr., 55, of Lake Charles already has four prior DWI arrests, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Kayla Vincent. Deputies on the scene noted that McKeehan smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech and unstable balance. He performed poorly a field sobriety test, and a subsequent breath intoxilyzer test showed him to be over the legal blood-alcohol limit.