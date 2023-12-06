CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The Calcasieu Parish School Board announced that Vinton High School will be closed on Friday, Dec. 8.

Students and faculty will get the opportunity to go to the funeral of one of the members of the Lion family, Vicki Jowers.

Classes will resume on Monday, Dec. 11 for all staff and students.

