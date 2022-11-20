RAPIDES, La. (KLFY) – A Critical Incident video including footage from a body worn camera, dashboard camera and bystander has been released by Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office during the investigation into a deputy-involved shooting.

On Nov. 6, a deputy-involved shooting occurred in the area of 7th street in Alexandria.

A deputy from Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop, when a physical confrontation broke out between the deputy and Derrick Kittling, 45, of Alexandria.

During the confrontation, Kittling grabbed the deputy’s taser and a struggle happened.

The deputy shot Kittling, and he was brought to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Louisiana State Police is the lead investigating agency into this deputy-involved shooting. The incident scene was processed by Louisiana State Police Crime Lab Technicians with the assistance of Alexandria Police Department Crime Scene Investigators.