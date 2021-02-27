VIDEO: Public’s help needed identifying truck that caused damage to Louisiana deli

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office

HUSSER, La. (BRPROUD) – This video shows what happened in the parking lot of a deli on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, “a silver or gray in color pick-up truck entered the parking lot of The Family Grocery and Deli on Hwy 445 in Husser and began spinning its wheels, ultimately throwing rocks and hitting the store, and busting the front of the glass door.”

If you have any information that could assist with this investigation, please call CRIME STOPPERS at 800-554- JAIL!

