RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Friday, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office released a video of the person responsible for starting a fire in Pineville over the summer.

The Pineville Fire Department responded to reports of a fire in the 100 block of Lorelei St. around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, June 5. Now, the State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for assistance in identifying the individual from the video.

Security footage shows a suspect in a light-colored hoodie walking onto the property. Shortly after a burst of flames breaks out as the individual runs in the opposite direction.

The Fire Marshal’s Office says the evidence collected through the investigation confirms the fire was set intentionally.

The SFM is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of this individual to please contact the Arson Hotline at (1-844-954-1221).