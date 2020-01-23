Video of Dist. 7 Councilman LaMont Cole teaching kids the original “Get the Gat” dance goes viral

BATON ROUGE, LA (WVLA/WGMB) Everyone has been doing the #GetTheGatChallenge especially after the National College Football Champions–the LSU Tigers, have posted several videos doing the challenge.

Monday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day and The Walls Project held their 5th MLK Day Fest in Baton Rouge. The event was created to revitalize and reactivate neighborhoods in Baton Rouge with the help of volunteers. This year, efforts were focused on a section of Plank Road from Choctaw Drive to Winbourne Ave.

Casey Philips of The Walls Project says that there was a full fledged block party at 10:30am. ” There were all of these young people from various middle schools, high schools and colleges who worked really hard volunteering that morning. When they got back to the Renaissance Center on Plank Road it was time for lunch and refueling. When LaMont got on the stage a complete party erupted.”

A video shot by volunteer Monica Jones of District 7 Councilman LaMont Cole teaching a crowd of young people how the original dance was done is the 90s is going viral on social media.

With over 40,000 page views, the video is sure to either give you a good laugh or bring you some nostalgia depending on your age.

Jones said, “While work was being done by many people, Councilman Cole was called on stage to speak. Once he finished talking he gained the attention of the younger people by doing the “Get the Gat” dance. He told them he was going to teach them the right way to do it. The crowd was very excited and everyone that was in the lot begin to participate in the learning of the dance.”

Councilman Cole says he had no idea there was a video trending and gave his thoughts about that moment with the public.

“I think there is a gap between what the current generation does and what past generations have done. If we want to improve relationships between the two we have to make a conscious effort to do so. The song was released in 1992 and became popular in 1993. For us, the song was about the music. The challenge has everyone throwing up guns with their fingers. In that moment I wanted to make it about the music again.”

And he did! In several videos on Facebook, Councilman Cole can be seen going step by step through the original steps of the dance as he remembered it. The young people followed along until they were ready to put all of the steps together.

“Music is timeless. Get the Gat is a song that you can play anytime and everyone will dance. I wanted to lead them in the way we used to do the dance and have fun. I love having fun with and entertaining young people. The guy who started the challenge did so on social media. In 1992 there was no social media, internet or even cell phones. But we had our music,” says Councilman Cole.

To see the original post as well as read through some of the hilarious comments, click here.

Curious to know more about the event sponsor? The Walls Project has plenty of other events happening this year that you just may want to be a part of. Their events offer a variety of activities all leading towards the reactivation of a defined geographic area. For a complete list of events, how you can donate or how you can volunteer click here.