VIDEO: I-10E reopened after beer truck catches fire, Kenner Police reports

CORRECTION: The Kenner Police initially reported that the vehicle was a Budweiser delivery truck. However, a correction was released shortly after describing the truck as an 18-wheeler filled with a trailer of Budweiser beer.

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Kenner Police reported the closure of the eastbound lane of Interstate 10 after a vehicle caught fire at Williams Boulevard on top of the crossover.

According to the report, the vehicle – originally described as a Budweiser delivery truck – was an 18-wheeler consisting of a tractor and trailer filled with Budweiser beer.

The Kenner Fire Department arrived on the scene before extinguishing the blaze. The driver reportedly pulled the big rig into the right lane of I-10E once he noticed flames coming from under the cab on the driver’s side. He exited the vehicle shortly before the truck was fully engulfed in flames.

I-10E is currently shut down, but police expect the lanes to be opened within an hour or two.

No injuries reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

18-wheeler on fire I-10 at Williams Eastbound. Please avoid this area. — Kenner PD (@KennerPolice) December 16, 2021