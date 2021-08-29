VIDEO: Hurricane Ida causes RTA Ferry to detach from mooring in Chalmette

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — Hurricane Ida continues to slam Southeast Louisiana with strong wind gusts of up to 90 mph causing major damage in and around Orleans Parish, including St. Bernard Parish along the Mississippi River.

These severe gusts most certainly played an impactful role in a RTA passenger ferry breaking loose from its mooring and becoming grounded in Chalmette on Sunday.

The strong current bolstered by Ida’s breath sent the ferry upstream as seen from a video courtesy of John Lane from St. Bernard Parish Government.

The St. Bernard Parish Press Information Officer (PIO) told WGNO the ferry has been grounded, Parish President Guy Mcinnis told WGNO reporter LBJ that officials have reached out to the US Coast Guard and are awaiting further information.

The RTA has since released the following statement:

“RTA is aware of the ferry vessel RTA2 detaching from the barge at our maintenance facility. The vessel is currently grounded and our contract ferry operator continues to monitor the situation. Emergency tugs boats have been secured to retrieve the vessel when it is safe to do so.”