NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Caesar’s Superdome continues its evolution prior to the start of the NFL season, as the new rooftop paint job is underway and extensive $450 million renovations nearly complete with less than month away from the New Orleans Saints’ season opener against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 12.

WGNO’s Sam Packnett caught a bird’s-eye view of the work being done on top of the dome as the renovations are nearly complete in the newly named Dome.