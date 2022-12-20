SOUTHWEST PASS, La. (KLFY) Before dawn Tuesday, the Coast Guard performed a medical evacuation of an injured crewmember from PGC IKAROS.

According to the Coast Guard, the 48-year-old male was on an oil tanker vessel when he fell and injured his arm, near Southwest Pass.

The call came in at 4:58 a.m. the Coast Guard said.

Watch standers coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist and directed the PGC IKAROS to make way toward Southwest Pass to close the distance between the ship and the aircrew, the Coast Guard said.

On scene, the aircrew hoisted the crewmember, and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Air Station New Orleans in Belle Chasse.

The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition.