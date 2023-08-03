PORT FOURCHON, La. (KLFY)– The Coast Guard medevacs a 71-year-old man from an offshore supply vessel approximately 100 miles southwest of Port Fourchon on Thursday.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at approximately 2:51 a.m. from the vessel captain, requesting assistance for a passenger experiencing low blood pressure and dizziness.

The aircrew arrived, lifted the man onto the helicopter and transferred him to the University Medical Center in New Orleans to receive medical attention.

The man, according to the Coast Guard, was in stable condition.