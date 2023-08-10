NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY)– The Coast Guard medevaced two boaters Thursday from a construction vessel approximately 20 miles south of Atchafalaya Bay.

The emergency medical technician aboard the vessel requested a medevac for a passenger experiencing heart-related issues.

Sector New Orleans watchstanders then coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist.

Upon arrival, the aircrew lifted the two boaters aboard the helicopter and transferred them to a hospital for emergency medical services.

The passenger was last reported to be in stable condition.