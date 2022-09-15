VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — An alleged shooter and his alleged getaway driver were arrested after one man was killed on Gillespie Street in Vidalia on Wednesday.

Vidalia Police found Nicholas Brown, 27, suffering from gunshot wounds. Brown was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

According to Vidalia Police Chief Jory Merrill, the shooting took place near Brown’s residence and authorities identified the alleged shooter as Darius A. McMorris, 26. Officers also identified the alleged getaway driver as Henry Jefferson, Jr., 28.

McMorris and Jefferson were taken into custody shortly after the shooting. During the shooting, Vidalia Junior High School was briefly placed on lockdown due to the incident. The case remains under investigation.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.