Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Early this week, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into an inappropriate relationship between a juvenile and an adult male. Authorities identified the adult male as Ian Reed, 28, of Vidalia.
Reed allegedly gave the minor a cell phone, attempting to begin a romantic relationship. Deputies obtained evidence that led to a search warrant being executed at Reed’s Vidalia residence.
On July 5, 2022, Reed was arrested and charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and two counts of Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-336-5231.