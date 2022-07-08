Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Early this week, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into an inappropriate relationship between a juvenile and an adult male. Authorities identified the adult male as Ian Reed, 28, of Vidalia.

Reed allegedly gave the minor a cell phone, attempting to begin a romantic relationship. Deputies obtained evidence that led to a search warrant being executed at Reed’s Vidalia residence.

Photo courtesy of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

On July 5, 2022, Reed was arrested and charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and two counts of Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-336-5231.