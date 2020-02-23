Live Now
Victim struck, killed by Endymion parade float; parade canceled

Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a parade float near North Galvez and Canal Street in New Orleans Saturday evening, city officials have confirmed.

City officials say Float number 13 will be the last float in the #Endymion parade.

The remainder of the parade is cancelled and the remaining floats & elements will not continue on the route.

Officials have asked the public to stay away from the area as they handle the situation.

The person’s identity is unknown at this time.

Just after 8 p.m. Mayor Latoya Cantrell announced that tandem floats have been banned from all NOLA parades for the remainder of the Mardi Gras season.

Tandem floats are multiple floats connected together and pulled by one tractor.

Saturday’s fatal accident involving a float comes just a couple of days after a woman was run over and killed by the second half of a tandem float in the Krewe of Nyx parade Wednesday night.

That victim was struck by float 21. The first 20 floats in that parade finished parading, but the final 23 floats were cancelled.

