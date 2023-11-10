MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials of the Northeast Louisiana Sheriff’s Investigative Unit confirmed that Lance Levie was the man shot by a Ouachita Parish deputy on Tuesday.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called Tuesday to perform a welfare check at a residence on Ray Drive in Monroe. Upon arrival, deputies encountered Levie, who was allegedly armed with a large knife, a firearm and a homemade firebomb.

As authorities spoke with Levie, he allegedly began making numerous threats toward deputies. Despite efforts to de-escalate the situation, Levie allegedly lit the flammable explosive device in his possession.

According to a press release from the Northeast Louisiana Sheriff’s Investigative Unit, deputies discharged their firearm, killing Levie. With the assistance of the Monroe Police Department Bomb Squad, the home was cleared and authorities allegedly discovered additional explosive devices.

The incident is still under investigation. Upon completion, the case will be turned over to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office for review.

We understand the impact that this incident has on the community, and we remain committed to transparency throughout the investigation. Lieutenant Matthew Henderson, Northeast Louisiana Sheriff’s Investigative Unit

