US Vice-President Pence to visit Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (BRPROUD) — U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence will travel to Baton Rouge next Tuesday.
He will meet with Gov. John Bel Edwards and his health care team on their efforts to combat COVID-19.
Vice President Pence will also participate in a roundtable discussion at LSU’s Tiger Stadium with Governor Edwards and higher education leaders focusing on fall reopening plans and university sports programs.
Following the roundtable, the Vice President will host a press briefing with Governor Edwards before returning to Washington, D.C.
Additional details about the Vice President’s trip are forthcoming.