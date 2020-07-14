Vice President Mike Pence visits Tiger Stadium, declares support for Gov. Edwards’ decision to reopen schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- Vice President Mike Pence met with Governor John Bel Edwards and higher education leaders at LSU’s Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge Tuesday to discuss plans for reopening schools in Louisiana.

Pence’s message to Governor Edwards’ was loud and clear. The White House stands with him in his effort to reopen schools.

“Let me just say on behalf of the President and the entire White House Coronavirus Task Force… Governor Edwards, we support your efforts here in Louisiana to slow the spread, to protect the vulnerable, to keep opening up your economy and opening up your schools,” Vice President Pence said.

At the meeting, Pence discussed re-opening K-12 schools as well as universities in Louisiana amidst the state’s battle with COVID-19.

“I want to assure everyone in Louisiana and all those looking on that we are opening up America again, and we are dealing with rising cases across the sunbelt,” he added.

Pence says although cases are rising in Louisiana, the state does not have to wait to start returning to normal as long as people wear masks and practice personal hygeine.

“It’s not either, or. We don’t have to choose between opening up our economy, making plans to open up our schools, and doing what each and every one of us needs to do to slow the spread and flatten the curve,” he said.

He says Louisiana has flattened the curve once, and he knows the people here can do it again.

He says it’s vital to keeping the economy open as well as schools.

“To open up America, we have to open up America schools. We believe it’s absolutely in the best interest of students academically and in terms of every aspect of their well-being to get kids back in the classroom in K-12 and to get students back on campuses like LSU,” Pence said.