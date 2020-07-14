Vice President discussing coronavirus in Louisiana Tuesday with Governor, other state leaders

(KLFY) Gov. John Bel Edwards and Vice President Mike Pence will be joined by several education and health officials Tuesday as well as members of Louisiana’s Congressional delegation for a meeting about Louisiana’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Afterward, both leaders will participate in a roundtable discussion at LSU’s Tiger Stadium with higher education leaders focusing on fall reopening plans and university sports programs.

Pence will then host a press briefing at 3 p.m. with Governor Edwards before returning to Washington, D.C.