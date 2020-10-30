Veteran State Police Captain Lamar Davis promoted as agency’s new superintendent

Captain Lamar A. Davis has been promoted to State Police Superintendent, Governor Edwards announced Friday.

BATON ROUGE, La. (From the governor’s office) — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the appointment of Louisiana State Police Captain Lamar A. Davis as the Deputy Secretary of Public Safety Services and Superintendent of the Louisiana State Police.

Capt. Davis replaces Col. Kevin Reeves who is retiring after 30 years of service with State Police.

Captain Davis is a native of Baton Rouge who received his undergraduate degree from Southern University Baton Rouge and masters from Southern University New Orleans. A member of the U.S. Army who has served active duty and the Louisiana National Army Guard, he joined Louisiana State Police in 1998 and has background in all aspects of law enforcement.

His previous assignments include Highway Patrol, Criminal Intelligence, Gaming Enforcement, Criminal Investigations, Legislation, Research and Policy. Prior to being employed by Louisiana State Police, Lamar served as a Department of Public Safety Police Officer, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Deputy and a Louisiana Department of Corrections Officer. Captain Davis is married and they have one son.