Vernon Parish arson suspect arrested for setting fires to eliminate snakes, second suspect on the run

Snake carcasses are pictured in a bin during the 2021 Rattlesnake Roundup at the Nolan County Coliseum in Sweetwater, Texas on March 14, 2021. – The town of Sweetwater holds the largest rattlesnake roundup in the world, launched in 1958 with the sole purpose of getting rid of rattlesnakes, killing an average of 5,000 pounds of snake each year. (Photo by PAUL RATJE / AFP) (Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) investigators have arrested one suspect and are looking for another accused of setting multiple fires near and in a wooded area in Leesville, La.

Laura Ashley Lee, 34, of Leesville, was arrested March 18 for one count of simple arson.

Robert Lee Ramirez, 34, who lives at the same address as Lee, remains at large.

Investigators say Ramirez set multiple fires from the roadside as well as in wooded areas surrounding their home on land owned by others. Information obtained during the investigation revealed the reason for setting the fires was to get rid of snakes near the property.

Investigators also reportedly learned Ramirez had set multiple fires in the same area in 2020.

Ramirez is accused of two counts of simple arson and remains at large.

Lee’s bond was set at $3,500 and posted the same day.

If convicted, the suspects could face a fine and/or jail time.