Verizon expands and extends relief offer in Louisiana and Mississippi

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Along with bringing free charging and communication centers to Louisiana, Verizon is extending some services to those affected by Hurricane Ida.

According to wireless network operator., “With commercial power still out in many parts of Southeastern Louisiana, Verizon is extending and expanding its relief offer and providing unlimited calling, texting and data to its consumer and small business customers.”

Verizon defines a small business customer as someone that has 50 lines or less.

The relief offer now runs through September 10 in the following parishes and counties:

Ascension

Assumption

East Baton Rouge

East Feliciana

Iberville

Jefferson

Lafourche

Livingston

Orleans

Plaquemines

Pointe Coupee

Saint Bernard

Saint Charles

Saint James

Saint Tammany

St. Helena

St. John the Baptist

Tangipahoa

Terrebonne

Washington

West Baton Rouge

West Feliciana

Pearl River and Pike in Mississippi

As long as your billing zip code is in one of the listed areas above, you are good to go.

If you have any questions about Verizon’s response to Hurricane Ida, visit Verizon Emergency Resource Center.