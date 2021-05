BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a car fire off of Hidden Ridge Ln. on Tuesday afternoon.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office confirms that this vehicle was the stolen vehicle involved in the shooting on Siegen Ln. earlier today.

EBRSO: Two people shot at IHOP in Baton Rouge

The fire has been extinguished and investigators determined the cause to be arson.

The suspects in the deadly shooting remain at large.