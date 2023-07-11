WESTLAKE, La. (KLFY) – Two Lake Charles men were arrested for a vehicle burglary spree where multiple firearms were stolen.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives with the Vehicle Crimes Investigative Unit were sent to numerous neighborhoods on July 5 in the Westlake area in regards to 19 vehicle burglaries, with a total of 8 firearms stolen and an ATV.

During the investigations, video surveillance helped detectives locate two possible suspects along with clothing descriptions. Deputies patrolling the area near where the burglaries occurred, located two individuals matching the clothing descriptions. When the deputy tried to make contact with the suspects, they ran, but were quickly apprehended. Deputies also found one of the previously stolen firearms near where the suspects were found.

After further investigation, a search was conducted on a residence associated with both suspects and deputies found the stolen ATV, along with seven firearms. Four of the recovered firearms were previously stolen during the vehicle burglary spree in Westlake and one was reported stolen out of Cottonport.

Dre C. Gregory, 24 and Oliver A. Mitchell, 20, both of Lake Charles were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. They are both charged with:

19 counts of vehicle burglary

8 counts of theft of a firearm

6 counts of theft less than $1,000

possession of a stolen firearm

theft of a motor vehicle

Gregory’s bond is set at $573,500 and Mitchell’s bond is $573,000.