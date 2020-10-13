Utility companies making progress on restoring power in Town of Washington

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A number of Acadiana communities are still without power and water, and one is the Town of Washington.

People say the amount of time they have been without power is an experience unlike any other, and although some are still in the dark, they say, they’re staying positive because they know the light will soon shine.

On the ground there are downed power lines, transformers and uprooted trees.

In the sky, there are crews working around the clock to restore power.

“We have been without power since before the storm hit and we have not gotten power yet.”

Lea Joseph and her family sat on their porch, watching a crew help their community.

She says, “they’ve been here daily, were just sitting and waiting.”

Have you ever been without power for this extended of time?

“Never, never, not this long.”

Along with power outages, the area is also experiencing low water pressure.

“The whole town was out of water because both systems, we have two water towers and one couldn’t keep up with the other so they both lost pressure.”

Mayor Dwight Landreneau says they had an issue with a switch on a water tower causing a boil water advisory.

“We have a malfunction on the switch that turns the power on to the pump from the generator.”

Throughout the day, trees that fell on transformers were removed and finally, after the storm, a glimmer of light.

“Mama, the power came on. They got power, yay! Power at the corner of Prescott and Hill. Yes, thank you guys!”

Reporting in Washington, Jonah Gilmore, KLFY News 10.