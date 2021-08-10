USS KIDD awarded with $10K preservation grant

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The USS KIDD (DD-661) has been awarded a Tin Can Sailors, Inc. grant of $10,000 for several ship preservation projects.

The grant comes from the Thomas J. Peltin Destroyer Museum Grant Program and will be used to upgrade the shipboard security and dehumidification systems, as well as fabricating new and replacement canvas.

Capt. Morgan Little, USN (Ret), President of Tin Can Sailors, said “we believe that joining with you in this cooperative effort brings a special benefit to our members; the opportunity to see their contributions used to preserve these vessels as memorials to destroyer service.”

Tin Can Sailors exists to preserve and honor destroyers, their history, and the veterans who served aboard them. For more information about Tin Can Sailors, please visit www.destroyers.org.

USS KIDD is located on the Mississippi River in Downtown Baton Rouge. For more information, call USS KIDD at 225-342-1942, or visit the website at www.usskidd.com.